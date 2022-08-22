IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till Aug 25

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s application granting him pre-arrest bail till August 25 in a terrorism case that was launched after the PTI chief threatened a judge and police officers at a rally in Islamabad.

A divisional bench of the IHC heard the case.

The court has relaxed some of the objections raised by the IHC Registrar on the bail petition as the court approved his pre-arrest bail for three days.

The requirement for Imran’s biometric was temporarily suspended.

PTI’s Babar Awan told the court that Imran Khan was present in his house and had not fled anywhere.

The court has told the former prime minister to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

Earlier, raising objections over the bail before arrest plea filed by the PTI chairman in the terror case filed against him, the IHC registrar office had advised the PTI lawyers to refer to the relevant anti-terrorism court.

The objection was raised by the high court’s registrar office number three. Sources within the office said the PTI chief failed to submit his biometric. “A certified copy of the terrorism case was also not provided.”

Over the weekend, the government registered a terror case against the ex-PM for hurling threats at the inspector general of the Islamabad police, his deputies and a lower court’s female judge.

According to the first information report filed against Imran, he has been accused of spreading terror by threatening state institutions and government officials.

It has been alleged in the FIR that Imran’s alleged threats were a tactic to pressurize state institutions into not taking action against any accused person of the PTI.

PTI supporters thronged to Bani Gala in the wee hours of Sunday to protect their leader after news regarding the Islamabad police receiving orders for his arrest began to make the rounds on social media.

More updates to follow