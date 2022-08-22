Imran Khan booked, PTI wins NA-245, schools closed in Quetta

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, August 22, 2022:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked for terrorism after he threatened judges and police officers in a public speech

In the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Monday blues drive the index down

A nationwide polio campaign has commenced from Monday. So far this year, some 14 cases of polio have been reported.

In Karachi, the PTI retained its seat in NA-245 with a landslide. The seat had fallen vacant after previous incumbent televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain suddenly died in June.

Schools and colleges have been closed in Quetta after rains and flooding claimed another nine lives. Access to the province remains cut off.