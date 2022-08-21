Nine soldiers embrace martyrdom as Army vehicle plunges into nullah in AJK

Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday monring embraced martyrdom after their vehicle met an accident during a routine military duty and fell into a Nullah in Shaujabad area of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Besides, four soldiers were injured who were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The funeral prayers of all Shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison which was attended by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and military officials.

The bodies of Shuhada would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honors, the statement added.