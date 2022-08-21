Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10pm | 21 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | 21 August 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 10pm | 21 August 2022 Recommended IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till Aug 25 Sindh, Balochistan to receive thundershowers from August 23 onwards PCB announces schedule of England Test tour of Pakistan Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular NA-245 by-elections: Candidates, areas, security arrangements and everything you need to know Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Not real: PTI claims ‘fit’ Gill video product of deep fake technology