Educational institutions in Balochistan closed for a week as province braces for more rains

Due to heavy monsoon rainfalls wreaking havoc in parts of the province and prediction of more in the coming week, Balochistan government has decided to close schools, colleges, and universities for a week.

All education institutions in Balochistan will remain closed from August 22 to August 28, a notification issued on Sunday said.

“In the wake of present heavy rainfall and flood all over the Province, the Government of Balochistan, Colleges, Higher & Technical Education Department has decided to close all the educational institutions under this department including universities, colleges, Polytechnique colleges, institute, BRCs and Cadet Colleges for a period of one week w.e.f 22.08.2022 till 28.08.2022”

Education Minister Naseebullah Marri said rains damaged educational institutions in many districts while more falls are expected in Balochistan.

Hence, all private and public educational institutions will remain closed from August 22 to 28; he added.

Balochistan Levies and local administrations on Saturday claimed that the death toll in the province has risen to 217 after eight people were killed in the rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours.

Eight people, including two women, were killed when roofs of houses collapsed in Jafarabad and Dera Bugti districts during the past 24 hours.

Unprecedented monsoon-induced floods also severed land routes connecting Kohlu and Khuzdar as per the information shared by the local administration.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that another monsoon system was likely to enter Balochistan on August 23 which may overlap with the existing weather system which would is likely to remain active at least till August 22.