Islamabad Police tighten security around Imran’s residence after booking him in terrorism case

Islamabad Police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against ex-PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his threatening statements directed at the inspector general of Islamabad police, his deputy, and a lower court additional session judge during PTI jalsa at F9 Park in federal capital.

The first information report (FIR) had been registered at Margalla Police Station. Ali Javed – Magistrate Saddar – was the plaintiff.

The report incorporates section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

FIR said that Imran Khan hurled threats at judiciary and police officials to frighten both institutions.

It added that Khan’s speech spread anxiety and terror among the people and destroyed peace.

The FIR called for strict punishment against Imran Khan.

Read here what he said

Security around Bani Gala beefed up

Following the registration of FIR against Imran Khan, media reports said Islamabad Police late night beefed up security around his Bani Gala residence.

Personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were also deployed while the roads leading to Khan’s house were sealed with barbed wires.

The streetlights on the road from Imran Khan Chowk to Khan’s house were also switched off around midnight.

PTI activists however started gathering at Imran Khan Chowk.