Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8pm | 21 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm | 21 August 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 8pm | 21 August 2022 Recommended Floods, rains kill 39 in Sindh including 7 taking shelter in mosque Massive on screen, Saleem Mairaj explains his complete absence off it Karachi court grants bail to Haleem Adil Sheikh Related Stories Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa Most Popular NA-245 by-elections: Candidates, areas, security arrangements and everything you need to know Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Not real: PTI claims ‘fit’ Gill video product of deep fake technology