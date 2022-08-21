Shahid Afridi gives blunt answer about Mohammad Amir’s future

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi has given a blunt answer about retired pacer Mohammad Amir’s future.

The left-armer announced retirement, in December 2020, from international cricket in protest over the alleged shabby treatment he said he received from management, which included head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

While interacting with his Twitter followers on Sunday, Afridi was asked about whether PCB should consider Amir’s return in the national side.

Replying to the question, Afridi said that “I don’t think PCB will be interested”.

I don’t think PCB will be interested — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Amir rose to international fame in 2010 as a young left-arm paceman.

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram described him as “the most talented fast bowler”.

But Amir’s career hit a roadblock, in 2010, when he was banned for five years in a spot-fixing case.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his tally in 61 one-day internationals is 81 and 59 in 50 Twenty20 internationals.

Afridi also opened up about playing for defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

Not sure about what the future holds. I am living in the moment. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

While speaking about good finishers in the Pakistan cricket circuit, Afridi named Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Iftikhar Ahmed & Khushdil can be good options. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Afridi also said that the team which makes fewer mistakes will win the upcoming Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and India.

Depends on who makes the least mistakes. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

The 42-year-old was also questioned about who should replace Shaheen Afridi, who is out for around four to six weeks due to a knee injury, in the Pakistan squad.