Pakistan down Netherlands in third ODI after pulsating finish

Pakistan have defeated Netherlands by nine runs after a pulsating finish in the third ODI.

Netherlands were dismissed for 197 runs, in 49.2 overs, while chasing a target of 207.

Pacer Naseem Shah played a key role in Pakistan’s victory after claiming a five-wicket haul.

At one stage, when Tom Cooper and Vikramjit Singh were batting, it seemed as if the home side will pull off an upset but losing regular wickets towards the backend of the innings stalled their progress.

Cooper and Singh scored 62 and 50 runs, respectively. They also added 71 runs for the fourth wicket stand.

Apart from the impressive Shah, Wasim Jnr also claimed four wickets for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan were in a spot of bother during the third ODI against Netherlands on Sunday in Rotterdam.

After deciding to bat first, the visitors were dismissed for 206 runs in 49.4 overs.

A tidy bowling effort from the home side ensured that Pakistan’s innings remained bereft of momentum.

Pacer Bas de Leede was the top wicket-taker with figures of 3/50 in nine overs. Meanwhile, Vivian Kingma claimed two wickets for 15 in 5.4 overs.

The ever-reliable Pakistan captain Babar Azam was the only standout performer in the innings, who scored 91 runs in 125 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz (27), Fakhar Zaman (26) and Agha Salman (24) were the other notable contributors.

Debutant Abdullah Shafique, who replaced Imam-ul-Haq in the lineup, could only score two runs.

Pakistan had also included Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris and Zahid Mahmood in the playing XI for this match. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were rested.

Heading into the third ODI, Pakistan already had an unassailable lead in the series against Netherlands after winning the first two matches.

The Men in Green won the first ODI by 16 runs and the second match by seven wickets.

A win for Pakistan in the third ODI also assured them of a place in next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.