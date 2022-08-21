Watch: Shoaib Malik loses his cool during KPL match

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik lost his cool during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match on Saturday.

The incident, where Malik can be seen scolding his teammates, happened during the 16th over of the game between Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz, when the match was evenly poised.

Never saw Shoaib Malik that angry on field. He almost scold his teammates of Mirpur Royals.#KPL2022 #KheloAazadiSe pic.twitter.com/2XVYTc8JOt — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) August 20, 2022

However, Malik’s Royals came out on top after winning the match by 12 runs. Janbaz were restricted to 160/8 while chasing a target of 173 runs.

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s quick-fire 21-ball 37 was not enough to get Janbaz over the line.

Malik bagged the award for player of the match for his all-round performance. He played a fiery cameo of 35 runs in 16 balls, with the help of two fours and as many sixes. The off-spinner also picked up the crucial wicket of opener Sharjeel Khan, while conceding 11 runs in two overs.

Royals are currently top of the table after accumulating six points, with three wins in five games. They are one point ahead of Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors and Muzaffarabad Tigers — who all have five points each.

Kotli Lions and Jammu Janbaz are placed at the fifth and sixth position, respectively, with three points each.

The tournament has been severely affected by rain in Muzaffarabad, with three matches already abandoned.

The final of the event will be played on August 26.