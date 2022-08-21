Waqar Younis takes a dig at Indian batters after Shaheen’s injury

Legendary fast-bowler and former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis has taken a dig at Indian batters after Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, has been advised rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports.

Taking to Twitter, Younis said that Afridi’s injury will be a “big relief for the Indian top order batsmen”.

“Sad we won’t be seeing him in Asia Cup 2022. Get fit soon champ,” he added.

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

Apart from the Asia Cup, Shaheen will also miss the T20I home series against England in September-October.

“Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England, but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” PCB said in a press release.

“Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle,” it added.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

The Asia Cup starts on August 27 whereas Pakistan will be taking on India on August 28 in Dubai.