Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

No torture inflicted on Shahbaz Gill, claims Sanaullah

Interior minister says PML-N denounces all forms of torture
Samaa Web Desk Aug 21, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has categorically rejected any kind of torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill during custody of the Islamabad police.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as a political party denounces all forms of torture.

“We stand against all kinds of torture,” he said, emphasizing that the incumbent government will expose all the lies and drama being spread by the PTI regarding Gill.

The security czar went on to say that Imran should ask the Punjab government about the torture inflicted on Gill because Adiala Jail falls under the provincial jurisdiction.

Terming the entire Gill episode as a drama, Minister Sanaullah said “This is only being done to shift the focus from the Lasbela crash campaign.”

He added that the Ministry of Interior is deliberating with the law ministry and the advocate general on whether to register a separate first information report against the PTI chief for threatening the Islamabad inspector general of police, DIGs and a lower court judge or include it the same case of the Lasbela crash campaign.

Imran Khan

rana sanaullah

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div