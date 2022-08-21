No torture inflicted on Shahbaz Gill, claims Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has categorically rejected any kind of torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill during custody of the Islamabad police.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as a political party denounces all forms of torture.

“We stand against all kinds of torture,” he said, emphasizing that the incumbent government will expose all the lies and drama being spread by the PTI regarding Gill.

The security czar went on to say that Imran should ask the Punjab government about the torture inflicted on Gill because Adiala Jail falls under the provincial jurisdiction.

Terming the entire Gill episode as a drama, Minister Sanaullah said “This is only being done to shift the focus from the Lasbela crash campaign.”

He added that the Ministry of Interior is deliberating with the law ministry and the advocate general on whether to register a separate first information report against the PTI chief for threatening the Islamabad inspector general of police, DIGs and a lower court judge or include it the same case of the Lasbela crash campaign.