Legendary singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 71

71-year-old renowned singer Nayyara Noor passed away after a brief illness in Karachi.

Her family confirmed the news on Sunday. She had been under treatment since the past few days.

The legendry singer’s funeral prayers will be offered at 4pm later today at Imambargah Yasrab in Defence Housing Authority. She will be laid to rest in a cemetery at phase eight.

Termed as the country’s queen of melody, Noor was one of the most famous playback singers in the country even though she had no musical background nor she had undergone any formal training in music.

Born in November 3, 1950, in Assam’s Guwahati, she was aged seven years old when her family migrated to Pakistan.

In 1968, Noor began singing songs on Radio Pakistan and then on PTV in 1971. She sung many songs for films and her fans are spread out through the subcontinent.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the death of Noor.

In a tweet, the premier said her death was an irreparable loss to the world of music. The late singer was known for her melodious voice and feelings, he said, adding whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, they became remarkable.

“With her death a vacuum was created which would not be filled,” PM Shehbaz said.

Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs. The late singer was awarded with multiple national honours including the title of Bulbul-e-Pakistan alongside the Pride of Performance Award in 2006.

Noor was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973. The prime minister also prayed for her departed soul.