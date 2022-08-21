Live speeches of ex-PM Imran Khan ‘banned’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on live telecast speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The decision was confirmed in a six-page notification during the wee hours of Sunday shortly after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman threatened state institutions and government officials of repercussions during his address to party supporters in Islamabad’s F9 park.

According to the notification, Imran’s speeches were termed a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution. However, PEMRA clarified that pre-recorded speeches only with editorial control and effective monitoring can now be broadcast.

The ban has been placed under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, citing the PTI chief’s speech earlier at F9 park.

PEMRA adds that Imran’s statements are constantly inciting the public against state institutions and their officers. The notification highlights how the ex-PM’s speech is against the Supreme Court verdict in the suo moto case and some contents are against the verdict of Lahore High Court.

Television channels have been warned of strict action if directives were not followed. Excerpts of the PTI supremo’s speech are included in the PEMRA notification.

Earlier, on Saturday, he warned Islamabad’s inspector general of police, deputy inspector general and a lower court’s female judge - who remanded Gill into police custody instead of granting bail due to his health condition knowing he was tortured - of facing legal consequences over their actions.

Imran had said his party will approach the Supreme Court against the Islamabad IG, DIG and the judge.