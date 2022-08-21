Karachi’s NA-245 by-election: counting underway as PTI, MQM-P eye victory

Polling for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency of NA 245 ended at 5pm and the electoral process remained largely violence-free.

The unofficial results will be updated as counting on the polling stations is underway.

People who had entered the polling stations by 5pm had been allowed to cast their votes.

At polling station No 143, where voting was briefly interrupted due to a PTI protest, the time has been extended.

Fifteen candidates including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s Moid Anwar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)s Maulvi Mahmood, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)’s Syed Hafeez Uddin, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza and eight independent candidates including Dr Farooq Sattar are competing for the seat that fell vacant due to the death of PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) announced their withdrawal in favor of MQM-P.

A tough contest is expected between the candidates of MQM-P and PTI, and Dr Farooq Sattar.

This page provides latest updates on the election.

Imran Khan claims victory

PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed victory in the byelection for NA-245 around two hours before the polling was scheduled to end.

While the poling is still underway, Imran Khan fired a tweet at 3:12pm saying “we are on our way to winning Karachi NA 245 election.

“Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so,” Imran Khan said.

Interestingly, in response to his tweet a Twitter users, apparently a PTI supporter, said that the turnout was thin and that the Sindh leadership of the party should be removed for their poor performance.

Fawad Chaudhry urges PTI voters to avenge ‘torture’

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has urged PTI voters in NA-245 to take to the polling station and avenge the ‘torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill’ by casting their votes in favor of PTI.

Taking a dig at MQM-P, he said the party was in really bad shape and it must be merged into the PPP now.

ECP rejects claims

The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected allegations leveled by “the head of a political party” that workers of MQM-P have been appointed presiding officers of the by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECP said that all the presiding officers were government employees and they have been deputed under the law.

Mustafa Kamal claims election being rigged

PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal held a press conference and claimed that the by-election was being rigged.

He claimed that houses of PSP workers were raided and that MQM-P workers were sitting in the polling stations as presiding officers with ballot papers.

Slow polling

There are reports about the polling process being slowed down.

By 10:30am only 24 votes were polled at six polling stations set up at Government Islamia Girls College.

Voters and polling stations

According to the provincial election commission, the total number of registered voters in the constituency is around 0.5 million.

At least 203 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and sixty as sensitive.

Police and rangers have been deployed at each polling station, while army personnel will remain on standby.

