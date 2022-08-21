Karachi by-election, ban on Imran Khan’s speeches, Nayyara Noor passes away

Here are some of the stories from previous night and developments we will be following today, Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Karachi election

Karachi’s National Assembly constituency of NA-245 is electing its representative today in by-election. The seat fell vacant after PTI’s Aamir Liquat Hussain passed away. At least 15 candidites are contesting the poll including Dr Farooq Sattar, and MQM’s Moed Anwar. PPP and PDM have announced support for Anwar. PTI has fieled Maulvi Mahmood.

NA-245 by-elections: Candidates, areas, security arrangements and everything you need to know

Ban on Imran Khan speeches

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a ban on the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches. The measure was announced after the PTI chief issued threats to Islamabad police officials and a judicial masgistrate.

In his speech Saturday evening, Imran Khan said that the torture of Shahbaz Gill was to terrify people to accept slavery, claiming that the police told him that it was ‘pushed’ for action against the party.

He addressed the PTI activists and supporters gathered at F-9 Park who reached there after taking out a rally from Zero Point. Imran Khan thanked the participants for gathering in Islamabad and other big cities of Pakistan on his call on 24-hour notice.

Singer Nayyara Noor dies

Legendary ghazal singer Nayyara Noor has passed away at 71 following a brief illnesses, her family announced Saturday night.

Born in the Indian state of Assam in 1950, she migrated to Pakistan with her family in the late 1950s.

She was known for her ghazals Ae Jazba-e-Dil, Woh Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qarar Tha, Aye Ishq Hamay Barbaad Na Kar, and partiortic song Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna.

Her other work included Barkha Barsay Chhat Per, Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun, Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobssorat Thay, Jalay Tau Jalao Gori and her most famous.

She called Bulbul-e-Pakistan and was conferred with the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2006. Earlier, she was also honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973.

Sindh reports record 355mm rainfall

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman claimed that Sindh received 355mm rain during the past 24 hours shattering the August 31, 2011 rain record of 238mm rain as death toll from rain-related incidents reach 159. The minister claimed that some parts of the province also saw three-day nonstop rain. In a tweet shared late into Friday, Rehman tagged Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) as the source of the information.