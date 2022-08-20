Not real: PTI claims ‘fit’ Gill video product of deep fake technology

It started trending ‘deep fake’ on Twitter not long after the Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared a video of a ‘healthy’ Shahbaz Gill at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday evening.

Denying claims of custodial torture of Gill by Islamabad Police during his physical remand, the minister shared a video of the PTI leader which she asserted was recorded only an hour earlier when she was addressing the media.

However, PTI activists and supporters called the video clip doctored and dissected it on the social media platform.

They pointed out distinctions between the physical features of ‘real’ Gill and one shown in the video.

Some PTI sympathizers even replaced Gill’s face with the faces of PDM leaders, showing how easy it was to play with deep fake technology.