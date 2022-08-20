Misogynist ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate stopped from spreading messages on Facebook, Instagram

Controversial ‘influencer’ Andrew Tate has been banned from social media platforms Facebook and Instagram - covering more than half of all internet users around the world combined - for violating the policies of the platforms and crossing the line into becoming a “dangerous individual”.

Subsequently, Tate’s accounts on both platforms were removed.

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta said in a statement to The Guardian that the controversial influencer and self-described misogynist had violated policies “on dangerous organizations and individuals”.

He will now not be able to create new accounts.

The former kickboxer and star of the reality television show - Big Brother US 2016 - has already been banned from other social media platforms such as Twitter and even TikTok.

His troublesome behavior came to light when Tate was on Big Brother. A video of him beating a woman surfaced which precipitated his dismissal from the show.

After that, his “extreme misogyny” behavior grew widespread condemnation.

After stating that women belong in the home and that rape victims bear “responsibility”, he was permanently banned from Twitter.

TikTok also banned him and is working to remove his videos. The platform has been struggling to take down copycat and fan accounts.

In his other social media appearances, Tate has sought to defend himself, stating that he is not anti-women and blamed “internet sensationalism” for purporting that idea.

Though on other occasions he has maintained that “I’m a realist and when you’re a realist you’re sexist. There’s no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist.”