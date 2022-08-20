Man thought to be thief tortured in Karachi’s Malir

In what is yet another incident of barbarism, a man was allegedly tortured by some local influential who accused him of stealing the iron barricade from a poultry farm in the Malir area.

The incident created a hue and cry on social media when a video of the incident went viral on Friday.

Two videos of the incident went viral on Friday. The first video showed a man tied to a tree and then some men come and start untying him.

The second video, posted a few moments after the first, showed the man, who was previously tied to the tree, walking on a dirt road with his shirt half torn. A man can be seen walking behind him, using a stick to beat the victim.

The victim is then thrown into a tank of water. Between his pleas for mercy and forgiveness, a man is seen jumping into the water tank and taking turns beating the victim and pushing his head under water.

When SAMAA TV investigated the viral videos, it came to light that the horrific videos were indeed real and that they captured the torture of a man in the Jam Kando Goth area of Malir on August 17.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Gulzar Khaskheli, a father of three.

He is a resident of the Jam Kando Goth, where he runs a fish stall together with his father Gul Hassan Khaskheli. He is the eldest of five brothers and a sister.

Gulzar’s younger brother, Gul Sher, said that they learnt of the incident through other local residents.

“Some women from the village came to our house and told my mother that they saw our eldest brother lying unconscious in the water tank,” Gul Sher said, adding that his mother rushed to the spot and pulled Gulzar out of the water.

She called her family who soon gathered at the spot.

Gul Sher said they rushed Gulzar to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment. After providing him with initial treatment for his wounds and after he regained consciousness, the family had him discharged from the hospital.

After coming to, Gulzar told his family that he was passing by a poultry farm in the area when he saw a man, clutching an iron grill, running from a group of men chasing him.

“According to Gulzar, the man threw the iron grill near him and sped away on foot,” Gul Sher claimed.

Gulzar told his family that the four men who were chasing the thief saw the grill lying near Gulzar and caught hold of him, accusing him of stealing the iron grill from their poultry farm.

Gul Sher said that initially, the family wanted to register a case against them. But when Gulzar disclosed who had tortured him, the family decided to brush the matter under the carpet.

When asked about the identity of those who had tortured Gulzar, Gul Sher only offered that one of the suspects was the right-hand man of an influential landlord of the area.

“The family has decided not to take legal action and the only reason behind this decision is that we are poor people and we cannot afford a legal battle against them,” Gul Sher added.

Moreover, Gul Sher claimed that to ensure that Gulzar’s family does not take action, the influential landlord sent a few people to visit his home on Friday evening.

“They told my father that they will take him to the Shah Lateef Town police station so that he can submit in writing that the family is not interested in pursuing legal action against those who tortured my brother,” Gul Sher maintained.

Despite repeated requests, Gul Sher refused to name the landlord.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim Bijar won from the NA-236 constituency. Most parts of the Jam Kando Goth are located within this constituency.

To validate Gul Sher’s claims, SAMAA TV contacted doctors at the JPMC.

Hospital officials confirmed that Gulzar was brought to the Accident and Emergency Department on Wednesday, August 17 at 4:46 pm.

The JPMC officials added that the family got the patient discharged and took him away.

Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, when asked if Gulzar was checked by the on-duty Medico-Legal Section at the hospital and issue a certificate for his injuries, she replied in the negative.

SAMAA TV made repeated attempts to contact Shah Lateef Town police SHO Chaudhry Aslam, Malir District SSP Irfan Bahadur, East-Zone DIGP Muqaddas Haider and Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho for further comment, but received no response.