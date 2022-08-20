Original or remix? Singer Shiraz Uppal’s answer may shock you

Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal, known for his ballads, is perhaps the biggest fan of his music. It is thus no surprise then that the musician – known to be a perfectionist in the studio – has strong views on the modern culture of remixes popularized by social media platforms.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, on the sidelines of a theatre play by renowned playwright Anwar Maqsood - for which he composed a special number, he said that he is having a busy period and composing something or the other every other day.

Ever since breaking on to the Pakistani music scene in the early 2000s, he has gone on to establish a name for himself as a writer, and composer apart from operating a major music studio in his native Lahore.

Having moved away from the microphone, he has developed songs and even original soundtracks for several Pakistani dramas and films, even lending his talent to Bollywood.

Now he has created his first ever track for a theater play, Anwar Maqsood’s Saadhay 14 August.

Asked about his experience, he said that creating music and songs for the stage was somewhat close to the process he undertook for films.

He lamented that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic had slammed the brakes on several local films.

Before the pandemic, I created songs for several movies. Of all the films created before the pandemic, one in five have been released thus far,“ he said.

Uppal has created a dance number for the hotly anticipated film Dum Mastam.

Asked about the trend of remixes, the singer and composer took a strong exception to it.

“When the original content is not good enough that is when remixes are made,” he said, adding that good original songs are now few and far in between.

Talking about how the up-and-coming musicians focus on rap and indie genres, Uppal said that it is important to keep evolving with the times.

Uppal, who is credited with producing the smash hit recreation of the popular qawwali Tajdar-e-Haram with Atif Aslam, said that youngsters today prefer “chill” music.

He appreciated the work done by new artists and the new themes and genres which they explore, noting that he too keeps trying new things and attempts to reinvent himself.

Watch the full interview below: