South Africa’s mysterious Zulu nation crowns new king

Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa on Saturday for the coronation of a new king in the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.

Misuzulu Zulu, 47, will succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge, but a bitter succession dispute threatens to overshadow the ceremony.

Although the title of king does not confer executive powers, the monarchs exercise great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up almost a fifth of South Africa’s population.

Men and women in colorful traditional outfits gathered outside the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, a small town in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu heartland.

Tens of thousands more were expected during the day to honor the new sovereign.

“Today, the king will be recognized by the entire Zulu nation,” Misuzulu’s sister, Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, 46, told AFP.

Yet a bitter family conflict raged over the throne.

On Saturday, a court in Pietermaritzburg was expected to hear an urgent request from a branch of the royal family to block all ceremonies.

Coronation rites

In Nongoma, rows of Zulu warriors, known as amaButhos and carrying animal skin spears and shields, marched onto the palace grounds.

Women sang and danced, some bare-chested, others in pleated skirts and beaded belts or draped with fabrics depicting the sovereign.

On Friday night, Misuzulu entered the palace’s “cattle pen” where he took part in a secret rite intended to present the new monarch to his ancestors.

Only selected members of the royal family and amaButhos were allowed into the enclosure which is protected from prying eyes by a thick log fence.

“It’s a sacred place, we can’t reveal to the world what’s happening there,” said Muntomuhle Mcambi, 34, an amaButho.

Earlier this week, the soon-to-be king also killed a lion on a nearby reserve – in one of the last steps before the coronation.

Family quarrel

His path to the crown was not smooth.

King Zwelithini left behind six wives and at least 28 children when he died last year.

Misuzulu is the first son of Zwelithini’s third wife, whom he designated as regent in his will.

But the queen died suddenly a month later, leaving a will naming Misuzulu as the next king — a development that didn’t sit well with other branches of the family.

Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the late king’s first wife, has backed her son Prince Simakade Zulu as the rightful heir.

Some of the late king’s brothers have put forward a third prince as their candidate for the throne.

Queen Sibongile’s legal bid to challenge the succession was revived Friday as she was granted the right to appeal a previous unfavourable ruling.

On Saturday, two of her daughters filed an urgent application to stop all rituals pending the appeal.

“Those who are Zulu and know the traditions, know who is the king,” said Themba Fakazi, an adviser to the previous ruler who supports Misuzulu.

The next Zulu monarch will inherit a fortune and tap into a rich seam of income.

Zwelithini received some 71 million rand ($4.2 million) a year from the government and owned several palaces and other properties.

A royal trust manages almost three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land – an area about the size of Belgium.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who in March recognised Misuzulu as the rightful king, is to formally certify the crowning at a ceremony in the coming months.