“Are you really neutral?” Imran says Gill tortured while others spared due to ‘friendship’

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan says the torture of Shahbaz Gill was to terrify people to accept slavery, claiming that the police told him that it was ‘pushed’ for action against the party.

He addressed the PTI activists and supporters gathered at F-9 Park who reached there after taking out a rally from Zero Point.

Imran Khan thanked the participants for gathering in Islamabad and other big cities of Pakistan on his call on 24-hour notice.

He cited the example of Mongol Emperor Genghis Khan who used to build towers from skulls to intimidate people leading others to give up without even fighting him.

He linked it with alleged torture of Shahbaz Gill in jail as he said that it was being done to frighten people.

Imran Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman, and others said lot worse than what Gill stated which - he said - had seriously inflicted damage on institution of army.

He added that the PTI leader was held and tortured to convey a message to the people to accept slavery or else face the same.

Imran Khan said the nation would never accept the crooks imposed on it as the people have awakened.

He said the way Shahbaz Gill was ‘picked up’ was illegal as he warned Islamabad IG, DIG and female judge - who remanded Gill into police custody instead of granting bail due to his health condition and knowing he was tortured - of facing legal consequences over their actions.

Imran Khan said they are going to the Supreme Court against Islamabad IG, DIG and the judge.

PTI chairman also going for legal action against Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and others for their statements against the military. He said that due to ‘friendships’, these leaders were spared but Gill - an easy prey - was targeted.

He claimed that Islamabad Police told him that they didn’t do anything in Gill’s torture, but they were ‘booted’.

Similar happened when we ordered to take action against the Punjab Police officials who took action against peaceful PTI protesters on May 25. Lahore police chief said they ‘received’ a phone call, ex-PM said.

Following these assertions, Imran Khan asked neutrals, “Are you really neutral?”

In a message to them, he said that it was important for neutrals to stand with the nation and truth and not with the thugs.

Imran Khan said the voice of people could not be suppressed in the digital age.

I will give my nation a roadmap in my rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh tomorrow (Sunday) and would stay on roads with my people, he added.

He said that he would explain the people to believe in one Quranic verse which conveys that a believer in Allah should break the chains of fear which the local ‘Hulagu Khan’ is trying to spread through Gill’s torture.

PTI defies restrictions, takes out rally in Islamabad

In defiance of the deputy commissioner’s (DC) orders, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking out a rally in Islamabad that will reach F-9 Park where the party would stage a power show.

The rally was taken out against alleged torture PTI leader Shahbaz Gill - who is accused of sedition - was subjected to during his physical remand under Islamabad Police.

However, the government refutes the claims and termed it as a ‘propaganda’ by PTI.

The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan led a convoy to the park after reaching Zero Point from his Bani Gala residence.

DC denies permission

Earlier, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan had written an application to the DC, seeking permission and security for their rally in the federal capital.

However, the DC refused to provide security to the rally citing the enforcement of Section 144 in the city under which assembly of people was banned.

Citing reasons for denying permission, a DC office spokesperson said the rally posed a threat to the lives of PTI leaders as well as the participants.

He added that the rally would also cause traffic congestion from F-9 Park to Zero Point which was a security risk.