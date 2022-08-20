LPG vendor immolates rickshaw driver in Faisalabad after overfilling row

A vendor immolated a rickshaw driver in Faisalabad after both had an altercation following overfilling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the tri-wheeler.

The victim’s minor son drove the rickshaw carrying his severely burned father to the hospital as the passersby refrained to step up.

The victim however succumbed to his wounds.

The incident occurred in the Ghulam Muhammadabad area of Faisalabad after overfilling of LPG in the rickshaw.

The vendor and rickshaw driver had a quarrel which intensified and turned into an altercation as the latter refused to pay extra money.

However, when the rickshaw driver later returned to the shop for payment as he cooled down; the dealer lit a petrol-filled bottle and threw it at the victim.

Carrying his severely burned father, the rickshaw driver’s son drove the tri-wheeler to the Allied Hospital. However, the victim could not recover and succumbed to the wounds.

As per the deceased’s son, they went to the LPG shop for refilling fuel tank. The suspect filled more gas than asked, he added and told that his father refused to pay extra money.

This triggered a fight between both, the child said.

Later, he said that his father returned to the shop to pay the money and reconcile. But, the vendor torched a petrol-filled bottle and pelted it at the victim.

The victim’s father has also called for the authorities to serve them justice. We want justice, he said adding that children have lost their father at such young age.

Regarding the incident, the police said they have registered a case of the incident and conducting raids for the suspect’s arrest.