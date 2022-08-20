Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

The great Kapoor clan grew by another member on Saturday after Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her beau Anand Ahuja welcomed the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.

The news was announced by the couple on their Instagram in a Reel.

In the reel, which was essentially an image containing a short note, expressed the feelings of Sonam and her businessman and fashion guru husband Anand over the birth of their son.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand.”

It was also accompanied by the song “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

The child’s birth in August means that his zodiac sign will be “Leo”.

A similar Reel was posted by Bollywood great and Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor.

“We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.

Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harhwardhan.“

The good news was also shared on social media by Neetu Kapoor.

They started receiving messages of congratulations from the world over.

On Anil Kapoor’s post, veteran actor Anupam Kher simply wrote “Jai Ho!”

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh wrote “Woohooo!! Many congratulations sirrrr!!!!”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in what was one of the most anticipated weddings in India up until then.