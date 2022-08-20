What is knee ligament injury which has put Shaheen’s T20 World Cup participation in danger?

Pakistan have suffered a major blow as Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and the home T20I series against England.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, has been advised rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports.

However, sources have revealed that the injury could take longer than six weeks to heal, which puts Afridi’s participation in this year’s T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in October and November, in danger.

Afridi sustained the right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

Types of knee ligament injuries

Ligaments are tough bands of tissue that connect the bones in your body. The ones which are prone to injury, along with their estimated healing time, are listed below. However, the healing time depends on the severity of the injury.

Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) connects the thigh bone to the shin bone.

Average healing time: six to nine months

Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) links the thigh bone to the shin bone in the knee.

Average healing time: 10 days

Lateral collateral ligament (LCL) connects the thigh bone to the fibula, the smaller bone of the lower leg on the outer side of the knee.

Average healing time: four to six weeks

Medial collateral ligament (MCL) links the thigh bone to the shin bone on the inside of the knee.

Average healing time: six weeks

The Pakistan team’s media manager couldn’t confirm the type of ligament injury, when approached by SAMAA Digital.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report

According to sources, Shaheen’s MRI report revealed that the pacer is also suffering from knee effusion, sometimes called water on the knee, which occurs due to excess fluid accumulating in or around the knee joint.

The PCB medical panel is currently using medicines to reduce fluids in Shaheen’s knee.

Will Shaheen need surgery?

With limited information provided by the PCB, we can’t say for sure if Shaheen will need surgery in order to regain full fitness.

Generally, MCL and LCL ligament tears don’t need surgery, however in case of a completely torn or stretched ACL or PCL the only option is reconstructive knee surgery.

The reconstruction of knee is a complicated matter but athletes go for it as they need to regain their level of performance.

When can Shaheen return to action?

Shaheen will only be allowed to carry out his old level of physical activity when his doctor says it’s ok.

He also needs to fully bend and straighten the knee without pain. The knee also shouldn’t hurt when he walks, jogs, sprints or jumps.

Finally, the injured knee should be as strong as the uninjured knee.