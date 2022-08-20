Cambridge schools warned to teach Sindhi, Urdu as subjects or face action

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, Sindh Education Literacy Department has directed all private schools – including those pursuing the Cambridge system – to teach Sindh and Urdu languages as a subject.

Several private schools - especially those affiliated with Cambridge system - exclude national and regional languages from their curriculum at secondary level.

However, the inspection and registration directorate has taken notice of it and issued a circular for all private schools in this regard.

The circular warned all private institutions to ensure both languages are taught as a subject.

It read that the schools should appoint well-trained teachers to teach both subjects.

The directorate mentioned that the registration certificates of the schools bind them to teach Sindhi as a subject.

Apart from this, teaching the regional language was also mandatory under the Sindh (Teaching, Promotion, and Use of Sindhi Language) Act 1972, the circular read.

The educational institutions not complying with the order would face action.