Terrorist commander among two killed in N.Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A terrorist commander along with his accomplice was killed in an intense fire exchange during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - military media wing - on Saturday said during the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists.

The terrorist commander killed was identified as Khabaib Alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in a suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.