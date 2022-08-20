Marriyum slams Imran Khan for propaganda on fake torture video of Shahbaz Gill

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that a fake video regarding torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was being circulated on the social media by PTI social media machine at the behest of Imran Khan.

A video of Shahbaz Gill which Marriyum claimed was recorded only an hour agp was also played during the press conference in Islamabad.

In it, Gill could be seen standing on his feet, completely fit and without an oxygen mask.

PTI chairman had yesterday claimed that Shahbaz Gill - who was charged with sedition - was sexually assaulted during his physical remand.

Today, he will also take out a rally in Islamabad as a protest against it.

Addressing the reporters, the minister said that the video making rounds on social media was of a rapist in Chakwal, not Gill.

She said a probe into the misinformation campaign has been launched and which Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah would soon take the nation in confidence about it.

Marriyum said that spreading fake videos on social media comes under cybercrime and raised question if anyone saw the video of assault on the PTI leader.

She refuted that Gill was tortured and sexually abused during his remand period while contending that the medical report would have disclosed if any such thing had happened.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan was the mastermind behind this propaganda campaign who wants to take eyes off of PTI’s malicious campaign against the army following Lasbela helicopter crash.