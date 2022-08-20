Can you get the ‘Blue Passport’ that Firdous Ashiq Awan was using to fly to Dubai?

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday offloaded former special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan as she tried to board a Dubai-bound flight using her ‘blue passport’.

The FIA confiscated the passport and sent Firdous home. She said that the UAE embassy informed her that she will now be issued a visa on her personal passport (the regular green passport) by Monday.

So what is the ‘Blue Passport’ that Firdous tried to use to fly out of the country and how can you get one?

What is a Blue Passport

The ‘Blue Passport’ is a special passport issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing.

It is issued to those Pakistani nationals who occupy certain senior seats in government, such as senators, members of national assemblies, provincial ministers, Judges of the supreme court and high courts, and senior government officers when they travel abroad on official assignments.

In other words, it is an official passport issued by the government to its officials.

Once they leave the office for which they have been issued the passport, they have to return the passport to the interior ministry.

Why was Firdous Ashiq Awan’s passport confiscated

Former prime minister Imran Khan appointed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting with the status of a minister in April 2019.

A year later, she was removed from the post.

Later on, she was appointed as the special assistant on information to the then Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

After the PTI government was dissolved, following a successful no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the interior ministry had asked all former PTI ministers to surrender their official passports and subsequently, blocked them.

Firdous had got the visa issued on her blue passport. When she reached the airport on Friday to leave for Dubai, the FIA officials told her that her passport is blocked and that she can not use the document to travel.

The officials even confiscated her official passport and told her to get a visa on her green passport.

Types of passports in Pakistan

There are four types of travel documents that the government issues to enable citizens to travel abroad. These are:

Ordinary Passport

Ordinary Passport are green in color. They are issued to all Pakistani citizens to travel abroad, subject to completion of all formalities and requirements.

Official Passport

Official passports/blue passports are issued to Senators, MNAs, Provincial Ministers, Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, and other government officers who need to travel abroad on official assignments.

Diplomatic passport

Diplomatic passports are red in color and are issued to diplomatic dignitaries such as the president, prime minister, Supreme Court chief justice, federal ministers, state ministers, provincial governors, chief ministers, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, SAPMs, former president and prime ministers and their spouses, dependent children, career diplomats and other entitled individuals identified in Para-45 of Part-I of Passport & Visa Manual, 2006.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for approving Diplomatic Passports.

Emergency Travel Document

Emergency Travel Document (ETD) is issued to Pakistanis abroad in case of any emergency. This temporary document allows Pakistanis to travel back to Pakistan once.