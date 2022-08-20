‘Bring Amir back’: Fans want former pacer to replace injured Shaheen

Pakistan cricket fans have started a trend on Twitter to bring former pacer Mohammad Amir back into the side to replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

After the scans and reports, the pacer has been advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists.

This means he won’t be competing in the Asia Cup as well as in the historic England series. Though, he is expected to return just in time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Following the development, Hasan Ali emerged as a potential candidate to replace Shaheen, who is suffering from a knee injury.

However, fans have started the ‘Amir’ trend on Twitter and asked Pakistan Cricket Board to bring him back into the side.

Left-arm pacer retired in December 2020, citing unjust and differential treatment by the management. He openly voiced his criticism of the coaching staff of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir, however, continues to feature in cricket leagues around the world. Currently, he is representing Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Here are a few tweets for the micro-blogging site:

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup. PAK awam begging PCB to bring back Mohammad Amir & not Hassan Ali. pic.twitter.com/JGFy8Rwl1J — The Memer (@TheMemerContest) August 20, 2022

Mohammad Amir To Make A Comeback ???? pic.twitter.com/Yf7uKyd9cR — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) August 20, 2022

#PAKvIND please replace him with Muhammad amir pic.twitter.com/Sq7UVcMWbq — Muhammad Talha (@Muhamma83701945) August 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup and the upcoming T20I series against England because of injury 💔



Please Replace him with M.Amir

Only Amir Can s trouble India right now ! #AsiaCup2022 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/DysJLUZUWi — Rafay 🇵🇰 (@rafayhassan17) August 20, 2022

amir is only hope rn pic.twitter.com/IICd6af8fA — shazy. (@idobadthing) August 20, 2022

If Shaheen is not available for Asia cup then kindly include Muhammad Amir instead. @TheRealPCB @iramizraja

pic.twitter.com/sOAaUjecGd — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) August 20, 2022

Shaheen out but never ruled out Pakistan

Never

This team have many match winners

Hasan, Amir, Wahab one of them should replace Shaheen as we need experience — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) August 20, 2022