Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

‘Bring Amir back’: Fans want former pacer to replace injured Shaheen

He is suffering from knee injury
Samaa Web Desk Aug 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket fans have started a trend on Twitter to bring former pacer Mohammad Amir back into the side to replace injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

After the scans and reports, the pacer has been advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists.

This means he won’t be competing in the Asia Cup as well as in the historic England series. Though, he is expected to return just in time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Following the development, Hasan Ali emerged as a potential candidate to replace Shaheen, who is suffering from a knee injury.

However, fans have started the ‘Amir’ trend on Twitter and asked Pakistan Cricket Board to bring him back into the side.

Left-arm pacer retired in December 2020, citing unjust and differential treatment by the management. He openly voiced his criticism of the coaching staff of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir, however, continues to feature in cricket leagues around the world. Currently, he is representing Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Here are a few tweets for the micro-blogging site:

Pakistan

Cricket

asia cup

Mohammad Amir

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pak vs Eng

Shaheen Afridi injured

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div