WATCH: Remembering Rashid Minhas on his 51st martyrdom anniversary

Today is 51st martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas - the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider - who valiantly foiled the plot of his instructor to hijack the T-33 training aircraft to India in 1971.

Karachi-born Rashid Minhas was awarded the highest military honor by the Government of Pakistan for his extraordinary bravery and quick thinking to prevent the aircraft’s hijack.

On his anniversary, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a biography of the martyr in the form of a video.

According to the spokesperson of PAF, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas born on February 17, 1951, was commissioned in the 51st PAF GDP course on March 14 twenty years later.

On August 20, 1971, the brave soldier flew with his instructor Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rehman in T-33 training aircraft.

Upon realizing that his instructor wished to fly the military plane to India to hand it over to them, the 20-year-old pilot fought back which led to a crash.

He upheld the honor of the country but lost his life. Nevertheless, the nation remembers him and owes him for their freedom and dignity.