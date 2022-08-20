Dahani likely to feature in third Netherlands ODI, Imam suffering from fever

Young Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to be part of the playing XI during the third and final match of the ongoing series against Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The right-armer has played one ODI and two T20Is over the course of his brief career so far.

Meanwhile, opener Imam-ul-Haq is suffering from high fever and body pain which is why Abdullah Shafique could replace the left-hander in the lineup.

Imam was also stopped from participating in the practice session today.

It must be noted that Shaheen Afridi is unlikely to play the third ODI as well after missing the first two matches of the series. He has been advised four to six weeks rest in order to recover from right knee ligament injury. The pacer will miss the upcoming Asia Cup and the home T20I series against England as a result.

Pakistan already have an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against Netherlands after winning the first two matches.

The Men in Green won the first ODI by 16 runs and the second match by seven wickets.

The two wins lifted Pakistan to third in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. A win for Pakistan in the third ODI will assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.