All your favorite products to return to shelves but more expensive after govt overturns ban

As had been suggested in recent meetings of the government, the ban on the imports of luxury items has been reversed.

The government has issued a statutory regulatory order to reverse the import of goods deemed as luxury and a burden on the limited foreign exchange reserves of the country.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced the government’s three-month-old decision to stop all “luxury” imports.

“To meet with our international obligations, the government has issued an SRO to reverse the ban on imports of luxury items,” he said, referring to agreements and accords with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - the main financier of a bailout loan the country is seeking to avoid default, and the World Trade Organization (WTO) - which regulates and enforces global import and export agreements.

“Goods stuck at the ports will gradually be released,” the finance minister said. However, he added that these items will be released with a penalty and surcharge of up to “100% of assessed value”.

This suggested a greater tariff-oriented control of imports, especially at customs.

The finance minister continued that the “Tariff Policy Board will soon come up with new regulatory duty rates that will ensure that our limited foreign exchange is spent on essential items and not on these items that we have unbanned.”

“We must live within our means,” he added.

In May, the government had, through another SRO, put a stop to the import of dozens of items which it had deemed were “luxury goods” and a burden on Pakistan’s dwindling foreign currency reserves. It also encouraged companies to develop local alternatives.

However, the government initially offered selective permissions for imports and in July looked to clear out imports stuck at ports.

It then explored a regime whereby imports will be allowed but only after imposing heavy duties, as it sought to discourage imports.

ECC meeting

This principal decision to lift the import ban was taken during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet which took place at the Finance Division on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. It was attended by Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Industrial Production Minister Syed Murtaza Mehmood, State Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, PM’s Coordinator on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, PM’s Coordinator on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), federal secretaries and senior officers.

The federal commerce ministry presented a summary on prohibition/complete quantitative restrictions on the import of non-essential and luxury items.

The ministry said that a ban had been imposed on the import of goods in around 33 classes/categories covering more than 860 products/tariff lines on May 19, 2022. Owing to serious concerns raised by trading partners on the imposition of the ban and because the ban has impacted supply chains and the domestic retail industry, the ECC decided that ban may be lifted on all the items.

The ECC further recommended the release of all consignments pending at the ports which had arrived after June 30, and up to July 31, 2022, with payment of a surcharge.

LNG policy

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on amendments in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) policy 2011, for exemption from mandatory Third-Party-Access (TPA) to new LNG Terminals.

It was argued that the gap between gas supply and demand in the country is widening resulting in gas load management affecting economic activities.

Under the circumstances and to diversify the LNG import infrastructure, there is a need to support and encourage foreign/private investment in the new LNG terminals at their own costs and risks to meet the growing demand for RLNG in the country.

Considering the objectives of attracting investment in LNG import terminal facilities, the ECC approved the proposal to exclude new LNG terminals and associated facilities from the application of TPA and allowed amendment in article 6.2(a) of LNG policy, 2011.

On a summary submitted by the national food security ministry on the allocation of some 300,000 metric tons of wheat for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC), the ECC directed the ministry to resubmit the summary after incorporating details of incidental charges and comments from the Finance Division.