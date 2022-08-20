Sindh reports record 355mm rainfall as death toll reaches 159

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman claimed that Sindh received 355mm rain during the past 24 hours shattering the August 31, 2011 rain record of 238mm rain as death toll from rain-related incidents reach 159.

The minister claimed that some parts of the province also saw three-day nonstop rain.

In a tweet shared late into Friday, Rehman tagged Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) as the source of the information.

24-hour rainfall data issued by Met department

Station in Sindh Amount of rainfall in mm Padidan 240 Mohenjo Daro 86 Larkana 81 Rohri 63 Sukkur 49 Khairpur 40 Dadu 35 Sakrand 20 Hyderabad 6 Mirpur Khas 4 Karachi (Gulshan-E-Hadeed 03, Faisal Base, North Karachi, City & A/P Trace) Thatta Trace

Developments during 24 hours

Khairpur was submerged in water as unrelenting rains lashed the metropolis for three days in continuity.

Around five feet of water has accumulated on the highways connecting the district with other nearby areas. In a bid to prevent untoward incidents, the administration has tied ropes to cordon off the area.

In Goth Khadim Katohar, a hilly area of Shadi Shaheed, the roof of a house collapsed due to incessant rain claiming the lives of five people and injuring three.

Roof collapse incidents have taken 17 lives in district Khairpur during the last three days.

On the other hand, Nizamani dyke collapse deluged dozens of villages in Nara.

As per initial reports, more than 30 villages were submerged following the incident.

In Khairpur, three women caring for sick children were injured when part of a wall fell on them in City Children Hospital. They were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

In Khairpur Kunab, four persons were swept away by the flood.

The bodies of two victims were recovered while the search operation is ongoing to recover the bodies of the other two victims.

In the wake of the emergency, the deputy commissioner of the district also announced the closure of private and government educational institutions.

It is worth noting that floodwaters released from Taunsa Barrage are also gushing towards Sindh after which the irrigation department has also issued a flood warning.

NDMA releases monsoon impact data

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that a total of 692 people lost their lives in the monsoon-related incidents from June 15 to August 19.

The highest number of casualties were reported in Balochistan, followed by 159 in Sindh and 144 in Punjab.

The authority also reported 138 deaths in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 129 bridges were damaged, 89,000 houses were leveled and around 2,866 km of roads were also destroyed due to floods and thundershowers during the same time period.

NDMA also reported that around 500,000 livestock were swept away in the floods.

NDMA sends special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh

Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz on Saturday said the country received an unprecedented monsoon rainfall and the Authority keeping in view the recent spell in Sindh has sent a special relief package to its flood-affected areas.

Addressing the ceremony for relief assistance being dispatched to flood-hit areas of Sindh, the NDMA Chairman said the monsoon rains this season were 150% above normal than the past 30 years recorded average of the country.

Lt General Satti said Balochistan was the most affected region due to heavy monsoon rains, whereas, now since past 48 hours Sindh was witnessing maximum rainfall that caused heavy life, property and infrastructure losses.

NDMA dispatched 59 truckloads of relief goods for flood-hit areas of Sindh.

He said in order to ensure rescue activities, the civil administration, the Armed Forces, all emergency departments including DDMA, PDMA, NDMA and public worked together to evacuate masses to safer places.

He elaborated that in relief efforts, the Authority’s priority was shelter, then NDMA sends special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh food and health.

In order to provide shelter for the flood affectees from Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and others, the Authority had issued tents to accommodate 84,000 people along with one week ration for 172,000 people, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, generator sets and dewatering pumps were part of the relief items, he added.

Sindh, he said was bearing many damages and losses due to massive monsoon rains and therefore a special package was prepared for it that would be issued today and would continue for the next two to three days.

“It includes one week ration for 80,000 people, shelter for around 12,000 people. Moreover, the federal government also launched a mega relief package of Rs 37 billion to provide Rs 25,000 Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) relief cash transfer.”

He said the provinces had their own resources for relief and should possess it in excess whereas the federal government assisted them in crises as it did earlier and would continue as per the provinces’ requirement.

Commenting on the property damages, he said the infrastructure was of two types namely national and provincial. The National Highway Authority (NHA) looked after national connectivity infrastructure, and it worked day and night to restore the affected routes due to heavy rains, floods and landslides, he added.

“NHA is trying to expedite restoration work of national link routes to ensure connectivity which is going at a faster pace.”

He added that the rains had inflicted huge life, property and livestock losses amid a heavy rain spell that prevailed in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

In next 24 to 36 hours, he said a new spell forecast to cause further rains in eastern Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh.

According to the NDMA, it continued to provide emergency assistance to the flood victims including relief materials for the affected areas of Sindh.

Some 35 trucks left for Sindh carrying ration bags that would meet the needs of 84,000 for 7 days. Besides this, 24 trucks carrying tents, tarpaulins and mosquito nets were sent to Sindh that would provide shelter to 28,000 victims.

Moreover, the relief equipment included 35 dewatering pumps whereas the other equipment included kitchen sets and life jackets.

These relief materials will be distributed in the affected areas with the help of PDMAs.

The relief materials for affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) included tents, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets that were delivered to 5,000 people in KP.

Moreover, the NDMA provided ration bags for 12,000 people for KP which would meet their needs for 7 days. However, six dewatering pumps and six generators were also dispatched including other relief items comprising kitchen sets and hygiene kits.