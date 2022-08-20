Who will replace injured Shaheen Afridi?

It will be a huge task for selectors to replace injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan are set to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, has been advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

This means he won’t be competing in the Asia Cup as well as in the historic England series. Though, he is expected to return just in time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Not many names come to mind when it comes to filling Shaheen Afridi’s shoes.

In light of the latest developments, Hasan Ali has reportedly been identified as the prime candidate to replace the injured pacer, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan, who wasn’t granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was dropped from the side due to poor form after the Sri Lanka tour.

Apart from him, selectors may include in-form Mir Hamza or Pakistan Super League sensation Zaman Khan for the tournament.

Shaheen’s injury is going to be a major blow to Pakistan’s bowling attack from the front and will significantly impact Pakistan’s chances of progressing in the Asia Cup 2022.