Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Who will replace injured Shaheen Afridi?

Pacer ruled out from Asia Cup, England series
Samaa Web Desk Aug 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

It will be a huge task for selectors to replace injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan are set to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, has been advised to rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.

This means he won’t be competing in the Asia Cup as well as in the historic England series. Though, he is expected to return just in time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Not many names come to mind when it comes to filling Shaheen Afridi’s shoes.

In light of the latest developments, Hasan Ali has reportedly been identified as the prime candidate to replace the injured pacer, according to Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan, who wasn’t granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), was dropped from the side due to poor form after the Sri Lanka tour.

Apart from him, selectors may include in-form Mir Hamza or Pakistan Super League sensation Zaman Khan for the tournament.

Shaheen’s injury is going to be a major blow to Pakistan’s bowling attack from the front and will significantly impact Pakistan’s chances of progressing in the Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan

Cricket

asia cup

Hasan ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

PAK v IND

Pak vs Eng

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Syed Noman Ahmed Aug 20, 2022 04:58pm
I am replaced to shaheen Afride to build up more confidence
Reply
Syed Noman Ahmed Aug 20, 2022 04:59pm
I am replaced to shaheen Afride to build up more confidence win the matches
Reply
Syed Noman Ahmed Aug 20, 2022 05:01pm
Please give me one chance to show in my self
Reply

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div