Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup and England home series

Pakistan have suffered a major blow as Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup and the home T20I series against England.

The pacer, who is suffering from a knee injury, has been advised rest for four to six weeks by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports.

“Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England, but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” PCB said in a press release.

“Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle,” it added.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup.



To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I'll be back soon Inshallah pic.twitter.com/jW9gGpWWQX — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 20, 2022

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, revealed that Afridi was disappointed after missing out on the two major assignments.

“I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October,” said Soomro.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket,” he concluded.