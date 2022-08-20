Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FIA offloads Firdous Ashiq Awan from Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad Airport

She was trying to travel on diplomatic passport
Shehzad Ali Aug 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Former SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad International Airport. Photo: SAMAA</p>

Former SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad International Airport. Photo: SAMAA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaad (PTI) leader from Sialkot and former Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded on Saturday from a Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad International Airport.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials said that Firdous offloaded as she was trying to travel on a blue passport. The authorities have also confiscated her blue passport, the FIA said.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Firdous said that she was going to Dubai to attend an event. I had the valid UAE visa on my blue passport while her personal passport did not had the visa.

The former SAPM said that she has contacted the embassy and they have told her that they will issue her a new visa on Monday.

Then I’ll leave for Dubai, she said. Later on she left for her home from the airport.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Shahid Ali Aug 20, 2022 05:27pm
How convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif has been issued Blue Passport by Imported Government?
Reply

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div