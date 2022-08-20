FIA offloads Firdous Ashiq Awan from Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad Airport

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaad (PTI) leader from Sialkot and former Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was offloaded on Saturday from a Dubai-bound flight at Islamabad International Airport.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials said that Firdous offloaded as she was trying to travel on a blue passport. The authorities have also confiscated her blue passport, the FIA said.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Firdous said that she was going to Dubai to attend an event. I had the valid UAE visa on my blue passport while her personal passport did not had the visa.

The former SAPM said that she has contacted the embassy and they have told her that they will issue her a new visa on Monday.

Then I’ll leave for Dubai, she said. Later on she left for her home from the airport.