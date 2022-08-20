A look at Casemiro’s trophy cabinet as he bids farewell to Real Madrid

Manchester United have got themselves a jackpot in the shape of star Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro, who bids adieu to Real Madrid.

The iconic figure in the Spanish capital will sign a four-year deal with the Red Devils which is set to be worth £70million.

The deal is subject to visa requirements, a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

How good is Casemiro?

Casemiro is widely regarded to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The Sao Paulo-born has almost won everything there is to win in his nine-year stint with the Los Blancos.

In a 4-3-3 system, the 30-year-old usually sits deep as the central pivot in front of the centre-backs, which allows him to get forward to help his attacking players, but in a more box-to-box role and is geared more towards defence than attack.

In his 500 professional career appearances, the Brazil international has scored 47 goals.

His list of achievements is as good as his numbers:

Sao Paulo

• The Copa Sudamericana (2012)

Real Madrid:

• LaLiga (2017, 2020, 2022)

• Copa del Rey (2014)

• Spanish Super Cups (2017, 2020, 2022)

• UEFA Champions Leagues (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022)

• UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017, 2022)

• FIFA Club World Cups (2016, 2017, 2018)

Brazil

• Copa America (2019

• South American U-17 Championship (2009)

• South American U-20 Championship (2011)

• FIFA U-20 World Cup (2011).

What can Manchester United expect from Casemiro?

There is no doubt Casemiro will make United better defensively, however lack of technical players around him could be a worry for Eric Ten Hag.

He is a kind of a player who will win a ball, rather than driving it or pressing forward. Real Madrid’s midfield setup suited him because he played alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos who are two of the game’s best distributors.

He breaks up play, reads the game well and he’s comfortable sitting in front of the back four. This is something Ten Hag wanted to address since the day he arrived at the Old Trafford.

United conceded too many goals last season and that continues this season too. They have already conceded six goals in just two outings against Brighton and Brentford. Casemiro’s arrival should help rectify that, if nothing else.