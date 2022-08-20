PIMS medical board recommends CT pulmonary angiography for Shahbaz Gill

A medical board of doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has recommended Computed Tomography (CT) pulmonary angiogram also known as CTPA for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill.

On Friday, Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan sent Gill back to PIMS Hospital and ordered the authorities to keep him there till Monday.

Gill was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning after he was observed by a six-member medical board at the hospital.

The court had also said that Gill has bronchitis and ordered the authorities to get his medical done again.

The judge ordered that the PTI leader should be kept in the hospital till Monday and asked the authorities to submit his reports at the next hearing.

The PTI leader, who had been arrested for allegedly attempting to sow discord within the ranks and file of the military last week, has been complaining of problem in breathing although his tests have come normal.

Following this, the medical board decided to conduct CT Pulmonary Angiography.

The medical board said that Gill is under constant observation and they would decide if there’s a need to make changes to his prescription once the test results are back.

What is a CT pulmonary angiogram?

A CT pulmonary angiogram (or CTPA) is a CT scan that looks for blood clots in the lungs (also known as pulmonary embolism or PE), according to the definition on St. Vincent Hospital for Lung Health’s website.

In this angiogram, pictures of the blood vessels that run from the heart to the lungs (the pulmonary arteries) are taken.

During the test, dye is injected into a vein in the patient’s arm which travels to pulmonary arteries. This dye makes the arteries appear bright and white on the scan pictures. The doctors can then see if there are any blockages or blood clots.