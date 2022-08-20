Fiscal year 2021-22: Pakistan’s budget deficit soars up to Rs5.6 trillion

Country’s budget deficit reached an all-time high of nearly Rs5.5 trillion during the last fiscal year of 2021-22.

Along with the nation’s political uncertainty in the previous fiscal year, financial discipline also remained out of control. Pakistan’s budget deficit reached to the highest level in the nation’s history, breaching the annual target by Rs1.5 trillion.

According to the details released by the Ministry of Finance on the income and expenditure during the FY2021-22, July-June budget deficit was 51% more than the last year’s figure.

The biggest reason for the deficit is the subsidy of more than Rs1,500 billion, most of which was given by the PTI government on petrol and electricity.

According to the report, the provincial governments benefited the federal government by spending Rs351billion less in the last fiscal year. This helped reduce the federal budget deficit to Rs5,259 billion.

During the fiscal year 21-22, the total income of federal government was Rs7,328 billion while it spend Rs9350 billion – Rs930 billion more than the target.

The net income of the federation was Rs3,739 billion after giving a share of Rs3589 billion to the provinces.

One of the positive aspects of the last fiscal year was the Federal Board of Revenue’s performance. Its total tax collection last year reached Rs6.142 trillion while it collected another Rs1,185 billion in the form of non-tax revenue.

Interest payments on loans and defense spending put the biggest dent on the country’s budget as Pakistan spent Rs3,182 billion on interest payments while defense spending stood at Rs1,411 billion.

On the other hand, Rs558b was spent on development projects against the target of 900 billion.