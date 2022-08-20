Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 1pm | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Recommended Unabated monsoon: Balochistan flood death toll climbs to 217 Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup and England home series A look at Casemiro’s trophy cabinet as he bids farewell to Real Madrid Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular Educational institutions in Sindh closed, exams postponed as more rains predicted Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Pakistan’s line-up for second Netherlands ODI