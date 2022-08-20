Pakistan-Palestine men’s football match in the works

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is willing to host Palestine national team for a friendly match next month.

The Chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, has tweeted that Pakistan would be “happy to host” Palestine and is eager “put the plan into action”.

We are happy to host @FutbolPalestine . Let’s put the plan in action! https://t.co/gR0Fc3CNMZ — Haroon M. (@GotT0_) August 18, 2022

The Palestinian team is looking for some friendly matches in order to prepare for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which is less than a year away.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are keen on returning to football action after more than three years in the wilderness.

In their last international appearance, Pakistan men’s side lost to Cambodia in the first round, June 11, 2019, of the AFC Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mismanagement in the Pakistan Football Federation, government intervention in the sport and the consequent FIFA ban, which was lifted in July this year, has severely affected the game in the country.

The Pakistan Football Federation is in touch with multiple teams in order to schedule matches during the upcoming FIFA window from September 21-27.

Laos, Afghanistan and the Maldives are among the teams which could tour Pakistan for friendlies in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s national women’s team is also returning to action during the upcoming SAFF Championship.

This will be the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team will participate in an international match. They last played during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.

The tournament will be held from September 6-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Pakistan have been placed alongside India, defending champions, Bangladesh and Maldives in Group A. Meanwhile, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are slotted in Group B.