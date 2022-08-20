PML-N MPAs approach Islamabad High Court for protective bail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protect bail in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

On Friday, a judicial magistrate of Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants of 12 PML-N MPAs including Special Assistant to PM Attauallah Tarar, senior PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari.

In their application, the PML-N leaders claimed that the case registered against them at Qila Gujjar Singh is baseless and they want to appear before the court to plead their case.

The petitioners requested the court grant them protective bail and order Punjab police not to arrest them.

They have made the federal government and In-charge Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station party to the case.

Qila Gujjar Singh police, where the case against the PML-N leaders is registered for creating ruckus in the Punjab Assembly during the election of chief minister in April, had approached the court of a local magistrate for their arrest.

The police claimed that the PML-N leaders were not appearing before the authorities for investigation despite being summoned multiple times.