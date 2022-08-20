Asif Ali opens up ahead of India clash in Asia Cup

Pakistan’s hard-hitting middle-order batter Asif Ali is upbeat ahead of India clash during the upcoming Asia Cup.

Ali, who didn’t get a chance to bat in the last encounter between the arch-rivals during 2021 T20 World Cup, wants to put up a good show with the bat if the opportunity arises.

“If I get the opportunity to bat this time against India, I will try to do well,” Ali told Geo News.

“Although, we are not focusing only on India. We have to face other teams in the event as well. We need to play positive cricket against all the teams,” he added.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on August 28 in Dubai in front of a massive crowd.

Ali also opened up about Pakistan’s strength in the shortest format of the game.

“In T20 cricket, our strength is the top order as they have won a lot of matches for us. Middle-order batters get few overs to bat which is why the coaches give us the plan accordingly. They also tell us how to deal with pressure in case we are sent in earlier than usual,” he said.

The Asia Cup 2022 will begin on August 27 with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in Dubai.

This year’s Asia Cup was set to be hosted by Sri Lanka, however the tournament was moved from the crisis-hit country last month.

The event will conclude with the final on September 11. Sri Lanka will retain hosting rights for the tournament despite UAE being the new venue.