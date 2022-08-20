Unabated monsoon: Balochistan flood death toll climbs to 217

Balochistan Levies and local administrations on Saturday claimed that the death toll in the province has risen to 217 after eight people were killed in the rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours.

Eight people, including two women, were killed when roofs of houses collapsed in Jafarabad and Dera Bugti districts during the past 24 hours.

Unprecedented monsoon-induced floods also severed land routes connecting Kohlu and Khuzdar as per the information shared by the local administration.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that another monsoon system is likely to enter Balochistan on August 23 which may overlap with the existing weather system which would is likely to remain active at least till August 22.

Major gas pipeline swept away by flood

A 24-inch pipeline supplying natural gas to Quetta and other areas was swept away by flood at Bibi Nani, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson said on Saturday.

SSGC spokesperson Salman Ahmad Siddiqui confirmed that gas supply to Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Pishin, and other areas has been suspended due to the incident.

“SSGC teams have been dispatched to Bolan to reconnect the gas supply,” he added.

“Since telecommunication signals are unavailable in the region, it will take some time to learn about the progress of repair work.”

The spokesperson also stated that SSGC management is also trying to restore supply through an alternative pipeline.

More flood-related damage

In Khuzdar, several settlements in Karkh and Wadh areas were submerged due to monsoon-induced floods.

Meanwhile, the highway connecting Sindh and Balochistan at Wingo Hill and Bhalunk was also damaged, disconnecting the land route between the two provinces.

According to the latest reports, the power supply system was also destroyed by the floods in Kohlu district.

CM expresses grief over Karez deaths

Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief over the death of a man and child in Kachi Beg.

The CM paid a tribute to the man who died while trying to rescue a minor from a Karez in a statement on Twitter.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of two precious lives in the accident,” tweeted Bizenjo.

“Balach Noshirwani set an example of courage and bravery by sacrificing his life to save the life of a child who fell in the Karez.”

He also announced a reward of Rs200,000 per person for those who recovered the corpses of the deceased persons from the Karez and offered them a job in the provincial disaster management authority.

Army chief directs Balochistan Corps to assist flood affectees

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday called Commander Balochistan Corps and directed him to assist provincial government in rescue and relief operations during floods.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief directed the Balochistan Corps commander to get an update on flood situation and undertake all measures to assist the Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration.

“Unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure especially in Balochistan,” the COAS said.

He further directed utilization of army resources to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as an immediate temporary measure.

“Pakistan Army stands with flood affected population in this difficult testing time and shall undertake this assistance effort as national obligation,” the COAS said.