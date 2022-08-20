Renowned names will call matches during Asia Cup 2022

Some of the renowned names of World Cricket will commentate in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 starting from August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tournament will be played in the T20 format amid the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Legendary pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis will represent Pakistan in the panel.

The list of English commentators for the event includes Ravi Shastri (India), Irfan Pathan (India), Gautam Gambhir (India), Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka), Deep Dasgupta (India), Scott Styris (New Zealand), Sanjay Manjrekar (India) and Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh).

The final of the tournament will be played on September 11.

The tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE due to the political and economic crisis in the Island country.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the opening match on August 27, while Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will meet on August 28.

The event will feature India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the sixth qualifying team from UAE, Singapore, Kuwait and Hong Kong.