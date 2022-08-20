Are you struggling to nail the perfect fall look? GulAhmed’s Cambric Collection may have an answer

Whether it’s varicolored patterns or millefleurs adding up the charm, GulAhmed’s eastern wear never goes out of vogue. The groovy and premium quality is evident in the season’s cambric collection, with myriad color combinations and meadow patterns splashed across the vesture.

With GulAhmed’s exclusive unstitched cambric suits collection for 2022, you will not have to worry about the trickiest question:

“What am I going to wear?’

There’s a wide range of outfits fit for all events in the pre-fall cambric collection.

Whether it’s the haute pink dress that the girls may have their eyes on, the cool green one to drape a more minimalistic approach, or if you just want to celebrate with a multi-colored floral summer go-to dress, there are plenty of options from the new collection that all girls can benefit from.

GulAhmed’s unstitched cambric suits are your perfect companion for the hot, humid and unpredictable fall weather. Its suits created from organic fibers automatically regulate your body temperature to always keep you dry.

If the world is a shade – be monochrome

If you want to play safe, monochrome is your best friend. GulAhmed Cambric Collection has a few monochrome selections that can help balance your wardrobe. The three-piece suits are beautifully put together with contrasting shades, giving vibes of elegant, formal wear. This nifty suit has been crafted in a way that makes all three items of the suit complement the combination. The heavy jacquard dupatta, along with the dyed trousers and embroidered, gold-printed front, back, and sleeves, help give a subtle look for the evening.

An ode to the setting sun

For the pre-fall season, the GulAhmed Cambric Collection has a few yellow patterned, three-piece suits. The earthy tones incorporated in these pieces which sport various shades of yellow with hints of orange and gold are a must-have for the fall season. The tinted suits have it all and can pull off any semiformal appearance, adding ‘rung’ to your ensemble.

Pink for some off-duty fun

To channel those dreamy evening vibes, our pick has to be this vibrant pink dress. The dress with its jacquard dupatta caught our eye right away. This dress would make a statement when worn with the same colored dupatta and pants to complete the ideal easy, breezy and effortlessly-chic evening look.

Drive away the blues with some crimson class

This red shirt, embellished with gold lace embroidery, oozes elegance. The deep red shade perfectly adds a little bit of oomph to the ensemble look while the stylistic embroidery enhances the overall look. This three-piece suit will allow you to customize your ultimate appearance that can be slayed while still garnering compliments if one has an important occasion coming up and wants to keep that understated yet classy look.

Blue calls for elegance

If there is one color that we think is an out-and-out essential for the festivities, this is the one. With its baroque blue-on-blue front and back embroidery on the shirt and sleeves, eccentric style of the unique white-colored tassels, paired with cotton embroidered net dupatta, it is definitely going to make one look phenomenal on the big day.

Pull it off with Pastels

Who says always need to be loud to be proud? Pastels truly compliment natural aesthetics. The Cambric Collection has its fair share of pastel options. When paired properly, you can create multiple versions of your ultimate aesthetic look. This makes pastels the appropriate choice for occasions that are more subdued or just a tad casual.

Concerned about whether or not the attire is appropriate for the occasion? The classic suit pieces are made of neutral hues that complement every taste and are timeless pieces that never go out of style. Whether it’s to get the ideal professional look or to hang out with friends casually, these outfits come to the rescue for the perfect on-the-go looks.