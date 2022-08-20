Another monsoon system to enter Sindh on August 23, warns PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the Sindh administration, already dealing with the impact of 24-hour long record-shattering rainfall, to brace for another monsoon system entering Sindh on August 23.

The PMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Sindh and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Karam, and Khyber.

The rains might also generate urban flooding on Saturday, August 20, although the weather phenomenon is likely to weaken over the next 12 hours.

The department also advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious as flooding in Indus and its tributaries may occur during the forecast period.

Late Friday, Federal Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman revealed that the province broke its 2011 rainfall record.

She said that Sindh experienced 355mm of rainfall on August 19, shattering the 238mm rainfall record of August 31, 2011.

She shared a video depicting a cloudburst over Jamshoro.

Last 24 hours rainfall data

The Met department recorded isolated heavy thundershowers in some areas of Sindh on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, Padidan received the highest amount of rainfall, 240mm, followed by Mohenjo Daro 86mm, and Larkana 81mm.

Other areas that received showers include Rohri 63mm, Sukkur 49mm, Khairpur 40mm, Dadu 35mm, Sakrand 20mm, Hyderabad 6mm, Mir Pur Khas 4mm, and Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 3mm).

Predictions for tomorrow

Partly-cloudy weather is expected in most parts of upper Sindh on Sunday though thundershowers are more likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Naushahro Feroze.