Watch: ‘When football meets cricket’

Pakistan team met Ajax stars in Amsterdam
Samaa Web Desk Aug 20, 2022
<p>Photo: PCB/ Twitter</p>

A few Pakistan squad members including skipper Babar Azam visited Netherlands’ top-tier football club Ajax on Friday.

During their visit Babar and Co met renowned footballers, Ajax’s skipper Dušan Tadić and also met the Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar.

They also exchanged signed shirts and shared experiences of both the sports.

The visiting party includes Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana.

Watch video here:

