Watch: ‘When football meets cricket’
A few Pakistan squad members including skipper Babar Azam visited Netherlands’ top-tier football club Ajax on Friday.
During their visit Babar and Co met renowned footballers, Ajax’s skipper Dušan Tadić and also met the Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar.
When football meets cricket... ⚽🏏— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 19, 2022
Glad to have you, @TheRealPCB! pic.twitter.com/msNhZCYBar
They also exchanged signed shirts and shared experiences of both the sports.
Real recognize real.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 19, 2022
© @DT10_Official & @BabarAzam258 pic.twitter.com/Nt28RYUlgJ
The visiting party includes Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Abdullah Shafique, along with team manager Mansoor Rana.
Watch video here:
Bonding across sports 🤝— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 19, 2022
🔊🔛 Enjoy highlights of the 🇵🇰 team's trip to the home of @AFCAjax 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y0d0eje3hH