Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines | 10am | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10am | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Samaa News Headlines | 10am | SAMAA TV | 20 August 2022 Recommended Weekly inflation shoots to a high of 42.31% Truly tasteless: These Japanese dishes will make you drool but eating them will hurt you China heat wave pushes up prices as hens lay fewer eggs Related Stories VIDEO: Take a tour of Quaid-e-Azam’s last abode A peek inside the residence of Hazrat Ali (RA) in Kufa WATCH: Scholars explain why the sacrifices of Karbala matter so much Most Popular Educational institutions in Sindh closed, exams postponed as more rains predicted Read this before carrying currency on your next flight Babar Azam shatters world record during Netherland ODI